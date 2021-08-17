Remember the PlayStation Back Button? Add one to your collection from $14 (Reg. $30)

GameStop is now offering the PlayStation Back Button Attachment for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched at Target where REdCard holders can score it for $14.24 with free shipping. Regularly $30, and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This Sony-made add-on brings an OLED display and additional customizable triggers to your PS4 DualShock controllers and might very well soon become a hard to get PlayStation relic of the past for collectors. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about it in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

This was more or less Sony’s last-ditch effort to provide gamers something like the Xbox Elite controller. While most folks are the very least looking towards the DualSense future, it is a feature-rich add-on PS4 gamers and makes for an interesting PlayStation collectible. 

Speaking of PlayStation, there is seemingly a new model on the was as spotted in official documents. But Sony just unveiled third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support, allowing gamers to add some additional storage capacity the their system and her’s some suggestions on where to get started there. You might also want to check out the latest PS5 sales numbers and the new PowerA official DualSense Twin Charging Station while you’re at it. 

More on the PlayStation Back Button Attachment:

The PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 Button Attachment is just the thing to enhance the experience of your DUALSHOCK 4. It offers just the versatility and performance you need when gaming. The 2 tactile back buttons make for comfort and precision to get an edge in your favorite titles. You can remap inputs on the fly with a dedicated button, so you’re always prepared. 

