Under Armour HeatGear Leggings are now $22.50 (Reg. $35) at Amazon, more

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s HeatGear 2.0 Leggings in black for $22.59 Prime shipped. Regularly these leggings are priced at $35, however today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen since march and matched with the Amazon all-time low. This style features a four-way stretch construction that’s sweat-wicking and lightweight. It’s great for layering during winter sports and is ventilated to help keep you breathable. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers with over 18,000 positive reviews. Head below to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Under Amour Men’s Big Logo Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $15 and regularly is priced at $25. It’s available in several different color options and can easily be paired with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. With over 1,600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack North Face Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off jackets, vests, pants, backpacks, and much more.

Under Armour HeatGear Leggings feature:

Tough, lightweight HeatGear fabric, with all the performance benefits of UA Compression

Stretch-mesh gusset & inseam panels deliver strategic ventilation

Updated ergonomic design keeps seams off high abrasion areas & increases durability

4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

