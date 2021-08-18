Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ALTER EGO, Unfinished Swan, LVL, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for the taking. Alongside everything in our Apple deal hub, this morning saw some great deals on iPhone 12 Pro/mini and 11 series handsets from $480 as well as Apple’s official MagSafe charger down at $28, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like ALTER EGO COMPLEX, LVL, The Unfinished Swan, Last Voyage, The Last Roman Village, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Seterra Geography (full): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $11 (Reg. $16)

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on ALTER EGO COMPLEX:

This app is a spin off from the full ALTER EGO game. We recommend playing though all of ALTER EGO first. Select from the shelf a book that interests you…Read through the books by tapping the whispers… Select picture books to play simple minigames…Read a variety of dream stories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pokémon Presents: all-new details on Legends Arceus, D...
PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller packs mappa...
Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sa...
Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game r...
Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Kosmos...
Remember the PlayStation Back Button? Add one to your c...
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/...
PlayStation 5 does have a secret web browsing experienc...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

This brushed stainless steel Apple Watch band is under $10.50 Prime shipped (New low)

$10.50 Learn More
New low

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $200 discount to new all-time low

$200 off Learn More
Save 50%

AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workstation with 17 ports at $30 (Save 50%)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $300

RESPAWN’s reclining gaming chair is a high-end upgrade to your office at $220.50 (Reg. $300)

$220.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Stand proud with the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer down at $51 shipped

$51 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling dual-visor motorcycle helmet just fell to $37.50 (Save 50%)

$37.50 Learn More
70% off

Reader’s Digest magazine up to 70% off: 1-yr. for under $6 (Reg. up to $20) + more

$6/yr. Learn More
Orig. $129

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 router at $60 (Refurb, Orig. $129)

$60 Learn More