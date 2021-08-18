Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ALTER EGO, Unfinished Swan, LVL, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for the taking. Alongside everything in our Apple deal hub, this morning saw some great deals on iPhone 12 Pro/mini and 11 series handsets from $480 as well as Apple’s official MagSafe charger down at $28, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like ALTER EGO COMPLEX, LVL, The Unfinished Swan, Last Voyage, The Last Roman Village, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Seterra Geography (full): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $11 (Reg. $16)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sky Guide: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on ALTER EGO COMPLEX:

This app is a spin off from the full ALTER EGO game. We recommend playing though all of ALTER EGO first. Select from the shelf a book that interests you…Read through the books by tapping the whispers… Select picture books to play simple minigames…Read a variety of dream stories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!