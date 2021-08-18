Get lifetime access to 10,000 hours of language courses with Babbel for $199 (Reg. $499)

-
Reg. $499 $199

Learning any new language is a significant challenge, so it makes sense to get the best possible instruction. Created by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel helps you master 14 different languages through interactive lessons. Right now, you can get lifetime access for just $199 (Reg. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Whether it’s for business, travel, or culture — learning a language is definitely a good investment of your time. However, textbooks and audio courses can sometimes leave you drifting off.

In contrast, Babbel makes language learning fun. Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, this app delivers lessons that last just 10-15 minutes each.

You learn new words through picture quizzes, and you can practice your new vocabulary through simulated conversations. Babbel even uses speech recognition technology to test your accent. It’s like having a personal tutor in your pocket.

Perfect for beginners and improvers alike, Babbel takes you all the way from the fundamentals through to advanced language skills. In the words of PC Mag, Babbel offers “high-quality, self-paced courses” that you can study on any mobile or desktop device, with offline access included.

With this deal, you can join over 10 million fellow students on Babbel. Your lifetime subscription covers 14 different languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, and more.

Order today for just $199 to start your language learning journey today and save over $200 on the full price!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Still renting your cable modem? NETGEAR’s $16 ref...
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join th...
Stock up on Gain and Tide laundry detergent from under ...
Roku Streambar upgrades your TV with improved audio and...
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available...
Best Android app deals of the day: Siralim 3, Planescap...
LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Technic Mercedes-Benz Truck...
Slide this 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool in your walle...
Show More Comments

Related

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station falls to new low at $180 off, more in New Green Deals

Kobalt 80V electric yard tools kick gas + oil out of your garage from $199, more New Green Deals

Amazon’s #1 best-selling electric edger hits $93.50, more in New Green Deals

Prep for fall + winter with the Greenworks electric dethatcher at $100, more in New Green Deals

Stop renting

Still renting your cable modem? NETGEAR’s $16 refurb. DOCSIS 3.0 modem finally lets you stop

$16 Learn More

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

30% off

Stock up on Gain and Tide laundry detergent from under $8 at Amazon: Pacs, liquid, more

From $8 Learn More
Save $130

Roku Streambar upgrades your TV with improved audio and AirPlay 2 at $99 (Save $31)

$99 Learn More