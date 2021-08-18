LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Technic Mercedes-Benz Truck sees first discount to $270, more

$270

Zavvi is currently offering the all-new LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck for $269.99 shipped when code 4X4MERC has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $300, this set just launched at the start of the month and is now on sale for the very first time. Slashing $30 off, you’re looking at a new all-time low on the latest flagship Technic creation. Stacking up to 2,110 pieces, the new 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Truck measures over 19-inches long and 8-inches tall in order to assemble one of the largest builds from the theme this year. While you’ll find plenty of authentic features inspired by the real-life model, the most exciting aspect of the kit is its built-in motors and Bluetooth support to deliver an iPhone-enabled driving experience. And as a first for any LEGO Technic vehicle, it features differential locking for traversing various terrain. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Another notable price cut today is that Zavvi is also offering the all-new LEGO Marvel Guardians’ Ship for $134.99 shipped when code MARVELSHIP has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut to date and returns the price to match its all-time low. Dubbed the Benatar by Star-Lord in the Marvel universe, the Guardians’ Ship arrives as the largest set in the LEGO Infinity War collection.

This 1,901-piece model gives us the most authentic recreation of the ship to date, sporting plenty of details alongside an adjustable display stand. You’re also looking at a cast of characters headlined by Peter Quill and Thor, alongside Rocket, Groot, and Mantis. You’ll also find all of the details in our hands-on review.

Speaking of the latest from Marvel on the LEGO front, we’re currently still making our way through a collection of new sets that launched at the start of the month. Our recent review of the Bro Thor’s New Asgard set is certainly worth a look, not to mention our hands-on coverage of LEGO’s Marvel Infinity Gauntlet.

LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck features:

Made for extreme conditions, the 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck has the power to tackle the roughest terrain. Now you can build your own LEGO Technic version of this mighty machine. Enjoy a challenging build then use the CONTROL+ app to steer the truck and operate the differential locking. Set up obstacles and use the flags to create a trial course. Can anything stop this mighty truck?

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

