Monoprice’s USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet adapter falls to new low at just $6 shipped

The official Monoprice eBay storefront is offering its USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $6 shipped. Down from its $20 going rate at Amazon, $14 list price at Monoprice direct, and $7.50 sale there, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This adapter allows you to add Gigabit Ethernet networking to any computer through a single USB 3.0 port. That comes from the 5Gb/s backplane that USB 3.0 functions on, which provides plenty of bandwidth for Gigabit networking. There’s nothing like wired internet connectivity, as even with WI-Fi 6, it’s hard to reach true 940Mb/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

A quick glance at Amazon’s search results for other USB to Gigabit Ethernet adapters will showcase just how great of a deal today’s discount is. Most cost $10 to $15 or more, so you’ll want to jump on this discount while it’s still available.

Don’t forget that there’s still plenty of time to upgrade your computer setup. Apple’s high-end 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is now $100 off. Also, don’t forget that M1 MacBook Pro models are now starting from $1,100 at Amazon. Plus, we’re still seeing a number of gaming discounts available from $620. There’s a $2,100 RTX 3070 computer, $1,200 RTX 2060 setup, and then a budget-focused $620 GTX 1050 Ti system to choose from.

More on the Monoprice USB to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter:

This adapter allows you to get improved network speeds on any laptop or on a desktop without having to install a new network card. It features 1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet speeds and is backwards compatible with 10/100 Mbps connections. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface means that the USB port will not slow down your Gigabit Ethernet speed.

