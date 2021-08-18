Monoprice’s USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet adapter falls to new low at just $6 shipped

The official Monoprice eBay storefront is offering its USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $6 shipped. Down from its $20 going rate at Amazon, $14 list price at Monoprice direct, and $7.50 sale there, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This adapter allows you to add Gigabit Ethernet networking to any computer through a single USB 3.0 port. That comes from the 5Gb/s backplane that USB 3.0 functions on, which provides plenty of bandwidth for Gigabit networking. There’s nothing like wired internet connectivity, as even with WI-Fi 6, it’s hard to reach true 940Mb/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

A quick glance at Amazon’s search results for other USB to Gigabit Ethernet adapters will showcase just how great of a deal today’s discount is. Most cost $10 to $15 or more, so you’ll want to jump on this discount while it’s still available.

More on the Monoprice USB to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter:

This adapter allows you to get improved network speeds on any laptop or on a desktop without having to install a new network card. It features 1000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet speeds and is backwards compatible with 10/100 Mbps connections. The SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface means that the USB port will not slow down your Gigabit Ethernet speed.

