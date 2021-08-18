Still renting your cable modem? NETGEAR’s $16 refurb. DOCSIS 3.0 modem finally lets you stop

Walmart is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (CM500-100NAR) for $16.12 in certified refurbished condition with no-cost shipping on orders of $35 or more. Down from its $60 original price and $45 new condition going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still paying the cable company $10 per month for your modem, it’s time to stop. Seriously. Since today’s deal is just $16, you’ll just need a month and a half before it pays for itself, and then it’s all extra cash in your pocket from there. This model is great for speeds up to 400Mb/s and is compatible with Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox though we always recommend checking with your ISP before purchasing. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 30,000 and ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

It’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. However, something that we recommend grabbing is a spare Ethernet cable to hook up your new modem to a wireless router. Check out the Monoprice’s Cat6 0.5-foot RJ45 Ethernet Cable at $5. This delivers plenty of networking speed to your setup and since the cable is so small, you won’t have to worry about excess cord to manage once you set things up.

For other networking upgrades, our handy guide is a must-see. There, you’ll find TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6-ready AX21 router on sale for $60, which normally goes for up to $129. If your current modem has a built-in Wi-Fi router, then today’s lead deal will require you to pick up a wireless router to enable cord-free networking.

More on the NETGEAR Cable Modem:

Speeds by carrier: Spectrum (up to 400Mbps), Xfinity (up to 200Mbps), Cox (up to 150Mbps).

Works with any wifi router: Connect any WiFi router to this modem’s Ethernet port to support all your wireless devices.

