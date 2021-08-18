This brushed stainless steel Apple Watch band is under $10.50 Prime shipped (New low)

Pugo Top (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel 42/44mm Apple Watch Band in Gold for $10.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having sold for $13 or more throughout all of 2021, today’s deal works out to 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to expand your Apple Watch band collection with a stainless steel solution, this offering is here to save the day. It works with all 42/44mm Apple Watch models and boasts a premium stainless steel design that is swiftly conveyed by its 0.22-pound weight. The gold surface features a brushed finish with a style that can be resized from 6.5 to 8.4 inches thanks to six removable links. With more than 1,100 reviews so far, this band is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Spend even less when opting for the WASPO Solo Loop at $8 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 20% off coupon). It’s comprised of silicone and elastomer to deliver a style that’s “soft, lightweight, breathable, and comfortable to wear.” There are a variety of colors to choose from and it is rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and don’t forget that Apple’s official Sport Loops and Band are down to $29, this highly-rated Nike-style offering is $5.50, and that we’ve got a handy band guide right here. And if you’d rather stick with a simpler smartwatch, this retro-like offering is $30. Finally, be sure to check out this batch of Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads from $8.50 to give your office a refresh.

Pugo Top Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band features:

  • Made of premium stainless steel, heavy duty, weight 0.22 lbs., width 0.86″, 6.5″-8.4″ fit.
  • Brushed finish surface, durable, comfortable, no rust guarantee.
  • Easily resize the length with tools, 6 links can be removed.

