Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s Archer AX21 router at $60 (Refurb, Orig. $129)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $129 list price and $90 going rate at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 speeds to your networking setup, this router is a great way to enjoy faster wireless networking in your home. You’ll find up to 1,775Mb/s bandwidth available here, which makes it great for medium sized households. In addition to the single Gigabit WAN port, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports around back alongside a USB 2.0 plug for helping convert things like wired printers into wireless models. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you get a 90-day warranty with purchase. Want to learn more about TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 routers? Check out my hands-on with the AX73.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi router sports wireless speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and comes in at only $50 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

After buffing your Wi-Fi coverage at home, consider upgrading your on-the-go work machine. Apple’s high-end 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is now $100 off. Also, don’t forget that M1 MacBook Pro models are now starting from $1,100 at Amazon.

More on the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi Router:

Dual-Band WiFi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation

Next-Gen 1.8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band)

Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!