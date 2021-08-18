Twelve South takes 20% off orders over $100 on entire collection of Apple gear

Today, Twelve South has launched a new sale through the end of the day that’s discounting its entire selection of Mac gear, iPhone accessories, and more. Available sitewide, orders over $100 will save 20% when code GET20OFF has been applied at checkout. Including everything from its latest releases to most popular accessories, free shipping is available across the board. This offer is a great chance to upgrade your workstation or back to school setup by mixing and matching a variety of Twelve South’s popular accessory. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable ways to cash-in on the Twelve South promotion:

  • SurfacePad for iPhone 12: $50
  • Forté MagSafe Charger: $40
  • HoverBar Duo: $80
  • PlugBug Slim: $25
  • Curve Riser for iMac: $80
  • Curve: $60

If none of the accessories above are quite doing it for you, be sure to check out the entire Twelve South sale right here. You’ll find a collection of gear for your setup, just be sure to mix and match in order to hit the $100 threshold and apply the aforementioned code. Then dive into our exclusive discounts on Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios, which are now 50% off with our code.

Twelve South SurfacePad iPhone 12 case features:

Feather light and razor thin, SurfacePad for iPhone 12 is a beautifully slim leather cover designed to shield the front and back of your phone from scratches. Inside this Napa leather jacket are two cards slots for all-in-one convenience. And yes, SurfacePad is fully MagSafe compatible! With slots inside the front cover, there’s no need to remove SurfacePad to access your cards or charge your phone. Don’t hide your iPhone in a bulky plastic box – get SurfacePad for a more minimal, more comfortable everyday protection.

