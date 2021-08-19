Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, Woot is offering the Aduro U-Light LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 direct, with very similar models fetching around $26 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. This unit combines a wireless Qi charger for your smartphone alongside an integrated gooseneck lamp and a storage cup for loose electronics and accessories. It features touch controls with three levels of brightness on the LED desk light and 10-watts of power on the charger side of things for compatible iPhones and Android devices. Ratings are light here but the very similar Aduro model on Amazon carries 4+ star ratings from over 900 customers. More details below.

At just $15, we are having a hard time finding anything comparable from a trusted brand. You could however, opt for an Anker Qi pad at $12.50 Prime shipped and call it a day instead. There’s not integrated light or storage area here, but it is a particularly affordable way to bring wireless charging to your desktop or nightstand.

Just be sure to dive into our recent coverage of the brand new PowerWave Sense charging stand with 2-in-1 fabric design from Anker as well as our hands-on review of the brand’s PowerWave Go 3-in-1 charging stand. Then go check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the OtterBox sitewide sale featuring solid price drops on its MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12 cases, and more.

More on the Aduro U-Light Plus Desktop Lamp Organizer:

The Aduro U-Light Plus Desktop Lamp Organizer & Qi Wireless Charging Stand incorporates Aduro’s smart charge technology to fast charge compatible iPhones and Samsung. It is touch controlled and has fully customizable brightness settings The convenient organizer keeps your office supplies handy.

