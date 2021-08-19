CORSAIR’s 2TB MP600 delivers near 5GB/s transfer speeds hits low of $320 (Save $60+)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Force Series MP600 2TB PCIe 4.0 Internal NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $319.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $380 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering 2TB of speedy PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, there’s plenty to like about CORSAIR’s SSD. With a 4.95GB/s read and 4.25GB/s write speeds, this drive leverages the wider bandwidth available through PCIe 4.0. With an included heat sink to help keep the drive cool, CORSAIR gives you everything needed to install the drive as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Now, if you need more storage in your computer but aren’t ready to make the jump to NVMe, then we’ve got another option for you. Crucial’s 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $110, which is a third of what today’s deal delivers price and storage while only cutting storage in half. In the end though, this SSD is still a great choice for bulk storage of games, movies, and more.

If you’re adding this to your gaming desktop, then it’s very possible you’ll want to upgrade other areas of your setup. While our dedicated PC gaming guide is a must-read, you’ll want to check out EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone is currently down to $176, which is the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the CORSAIR Force MP600 SSD:

  • Extreme Gen4 storage performance: A Pie Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 4, 950MB/s sequential read and 4, 250MB/s sequential write speeds, for blazing fast read, write, and response times.
  • High-speed Gen4 Pie x4 NV Me M. 2 interface: Using Pie Gen4 technology for maximum Bandwidth, the MP600 delivers incredible storage performance.
  • High-density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

