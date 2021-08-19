Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite movies for just $1 per month

Amazon is offering a 3-month subscription to EPIX for $0.99 per month. After this period, you’ll be charged the standard $6 per month. EPIX offers a wide selection of movies and originals to watch. You’ll find Pennyworth, War of the Worlds, Chapelwaite, Condor, Godfather of Harlem, and more available to stream at any time through EPIX. This subscription ties into your Amazon account, giving you access on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and just about any device that supports Prime Movies. Learn more about EPIX here. Keep reading for more.

If you prefer to own your media instead of stream it through a service, check out our roundup of the latest iTunes discounts that Blair found yesterday. There’s a slew of titles available at $10 or less with a $1 rental, but these prices won’t last long, so act fast.

Also, we’re tracking a number of home theater sales right now, including Monoprice soundbars up to 38% off with prices from $40 shipped, the Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV at $99 off, which is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and the Roku Streambar at $99, which is a $31 discount from its normal going rate.

More about EPIX:

EPIX is a 24-hour premium TV network with a line-up of critically acclaimed original programming and thousands of top Hollywood movies. Wholly owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), EPIX is available nationwide through cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV providers including Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Cox, Dish Network,Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue as well as through the EPIX NOW streaming app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!