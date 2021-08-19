HP Chromebook 14 plummets to a new all-time low of $140 today only (Save $85)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama now offers HP’s 2020 Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $139.99 shipped. This massive discount slashes up to $85 off what you’d pay on Amazon right now, and falls $100 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low. Perfect for the new semester, this sizable Chromebook can take on a full day’s worth of classes with 11.5-hour battery life. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron processor with speeds up to 2.4GHz, which is plenty for navigating Google’s Chrome OS or enjoying the built-in Assistant feature. Ratings are a bit slim on Adorama, but over 250 Amazon customers have left it with a solid 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

To make sure you’re getting the most out of your Chromebook, consider bolstering its I/O with Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $35. It sports a micro/SD reader, dual USB-C inputs, an HDMI, and twin USB 3.0 ports all for just a fraction of today’s savings. And since HP’s Chromebook only comes equipped with a few of those, it’s a surefire way to expand on its potential. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Though if you’re looking for something a bit more versatile, MSI’s new Modern 14 Professional Laptop boasts a full 1TB of storage and an 11th-Generation i5 processor with speeds up to 4.6GHz. While it’s certainly not as budget-friendly as today’s Chromebook deal, you can still enjoy up to $169 in savings and walk away with some serious portable firepower here.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

  • Expect a full day of productivity for work with a powerful dual-core processor, plenty of storage, and long-lasting battery life. Once the workday is done, dive into the perfect PC for your daily dose of entertainment with dual HP speakers, Audio by B&O, and a 180° hinge for comfortable viewing and easier collaboration with others.
  • Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178° wide-viewing angles on a 14-inch, micro-edge display (1)
  • Your device runs smoothly with the Intel Celeron Processor N3350, the perfect combination of performance, power, and all-day battery life (2)

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chrome...
HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage m...
HP acquires HyperX PC gaming peripherals business for $...
New HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops boast Tile i...
New HP printers boast ‘native in-OS printing,R...
New HP Spectre laptops arrive with 5G, 90.33% screen-to...
HP’s new Reverb G2 Omnicept VR headset offers eye- an...
HP unveils new OMEN gaming monitors, headsets, peripher...
