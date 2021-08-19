Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, more

It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Alongside today’s $199 price drop on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and this Apple TV 4K deal, we are now ready to collect this morning’s most notable game and app deals from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like ProCam 8, Tiny Dentist, Mars Info, Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find My Device-Find Bluetooth: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car with AR Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ProCam 8: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, Shadow of the Colossus from $8, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: MealBoard – Meal Planner: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Seterra Geography (full): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Unfinished Swan: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $11 (Reg. $16)

More on ProCam 8:

4K Ultra HD – 3264×1836 upscaled to 3840×2160 – in-app purchase – iPhone 5 / iPad Air 2 and later…4K Ultra HD – 3840×2160 – native support on iPhone 6s / Plus and later…4K Max – 4032×2268 – in-app purchase – iPhone 6s / Plus and later…Manual exposure, shutter speed, ISO, focus, and white balance controls…Scroll and steppers system inspired by DSLR cameras…Tap location accurate manual focus assist…True focus peaking…Zebra stripes – overexposure warning…

