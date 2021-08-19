Juicers don’t have to be pricey, this Bella Extractor is just $30 shipped (Reg. up to $70)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $70, it sells for $65 at Walmart and is now up to $40 off the going rate. This is $10 below most of the deal prices we have tracked this year and the best we can find. Unless you absolutely need a seriously hardcore model, there’s really no need to spend a fortune for homemade juices. This one has a 1000-watt motor and a 3-inch feed chute to break down “fruits and veggies with less prep time” that will more than suffice most casual juice making needs. You’ll also find dishwasher-safe parts, low/high settings, and some non-skid feet to round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30 you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything on Amazon for less. A quick browse through Amazon’s $30 and under juicer section shows just how notable today’s lead deal really is with the only other options here falling into the more simple citrus juicer category like the BLACK+DECKER model at $15.50. If you’re in the market for a causal, affordable juicer you can trust, it doesn’t get much more better than today’s lead deal at $30.

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor has a powerful 1000-watt motor to help get the most out of your produce. The large 3″ feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steel housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher-safe parts make clean up easy.

