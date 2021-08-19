Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workwear under $30

Nautica is having a flash sale just in time for back to school that offers 50% off fall-favorites and $30 and under workwear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the 8.5-inch Navtech Shorts that are currently marked down to $25 and originally sold for $60. These shorts are infused with stretch and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from four versatile color options and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. Better yet, the material is water-resistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

