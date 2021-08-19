Perry Ellis Wardrobe Event takes up to 60% off t-shirts, polos, jeans, more from $10

-
Fashionperry ellis
60% off from $10

For a limited time only, Perry Ellis is having a Wardrobe Event that’s offering up to 60% off button-down shirts, dress pants, jeans, t-shirts, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slub Crew Pocket T-Shirt for just $16 and originally were priced at $40. This t-shirt pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, chino pants, and more. It’s available in three different color options and the material is lightweight as well as breathable. You can wear this t-shirt throughout any season because it can easily be layered under jackets or sweatshirts. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Perry Ellis include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Ospery clearance sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

