SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 2-in-1 64GB iXpand Flash Drive hits Amazon low of $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Lightning/USB Flash Drive for $20.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting a way to physically back up photos, videos, and other files from your iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this drive is worth a look. Not only can you manually move previously-captured content to iXpand Drive, you can actually record video footage directly onto it. Files can be password protected, and USB-A makes it a cinch to offload to most desktops. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t desperately in need of Lightning connectivity, consider the SanDisk 128GB Ultra USB-C/A Flash Drive instead. It’ll set you back less than $19, allowing you to save a couple bucks while managing to double overall capacity. With more than 10,000 reviews so far, the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of storage, just a bit ago we spotted CORSAIR’s 2TB Force MP600 NVMe solid-state drive at $320 and prior to that we found the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 for $55. Other deals you may be interested in range from HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Smartphone Grip at $38 alongside Amazon’s official gaming desk for $72.

SanDisk 64GB iXpand Lightning/USB Flash Drive features:

Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases

Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts

Easily manage your photos and videos with the iXpand Drive app

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!