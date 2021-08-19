Add Skagen’s Signatur Minimalist Watch to your wardrobe at $62 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Signatur Minimalist Watch for $62 shipped. Typically selling for around $80 or so, today’s deal slashes 22% off and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This watch sports a minimalistic face that’s paired with a white dial. Each hand is a different color yet still adheres to an overall design that’s simplistic and ready to work with just about any outfit. The dark-colored case has a diameter that spans 40mm and it is matched with a genuine leather band that straps on using a standard buckle closure. A 50-meter water-resistance rating ensures this unit can withstand swimming, accidental splashes, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A viable alternative could be Amazfit Band 5 at $32. It’s a smart solution with 15-day battery life, Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and much more. With well over 10,000 reviews so far, this offering boasts an average 4.3/5 star rating. Read our launch coverage for additional information.

Some other deals you may want to check out include these Osprey markdowns at up to 50% off alongside the Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch at $246, and even a nice batch of Levi offers from $4. And don’t forget that you can still cash in on Coleman’s insulated growler at $26.

Skagen Signatur Minimalist Watch features:

The Skagen Signatur aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

Featuring a Round 40mm stainless steel case, with a white dial. mineral crystal, Quartz movement, Three-Hand analog display

Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!