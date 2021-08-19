Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, much more

-
AmazonApps Games

Amazon is offering the Windward Board Game for $38.49 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique strategy game lets you “harness the wind” and “master the skies” as you compete with up to five players. Designed for ages 14 and older, this game is perfect for family game night where your aiming to become the “most notorious captain on the planet.” Whether you’re into board games or are just looking to jumpstart your collection, this is a great game to buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for many other board game deals.

More board game deals:

Don’t forget to swing by today’s best console game deals. There’s plenty to choose from including Last Of Us Part II, Shadow of Colossus, and much more. After that, swing by our apps and games guide for other ways to save on entertainment for the whole family.

More on the Windward Board Game:

  • You are the captain of a ship in the intriguing world of the gaseous planet Celus, where you must manage your crew and hunt Cresters to bring gas back to the city
  • Choose your crew, and your moves, wisely!
  • To become the most notorious captain on the planet, you and your crew must successfully traverse the atmospheric pressure differences and vigorous winds, make good use of stops at the floating trade post, and face battles with other ships and captains
  • Master the skies by harnessing the power of ever-changing winds and get ahead of opponents by using the wind in creative and clever ways

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D print...
Elevate your iPad with this sturdy aluminum stand for j...
SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 2-in-1 64GB iXpand Flash D...
Put a 45-pc. Dremel Rotary Tool set in your DIY kit at ...
This modern 5-in-1 pocket knife just fell to $10 Prime ...
Logitech’s flagship G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard...
CORSAIR’s 2TB MP600 delivers near 5GB/s transfer ...
This mid-century modern sofa is yours for $231.50 shipp...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $270

ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D printing at an Amazon low of $212.50 (Reg. $270)

$212.15 Learn More

Satechi debuts new MagSafe Dock with low-profile aluminum design [Deal]

50% off

Elevate your iPad with this sturdy aluminum stand for just $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

$10 Learn More
30% off

SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 2-in-1 64GB iXpand Flash Drive hits Amazon low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More
Reg. $120

Put a 45-pc. Dremel Rotary Tool set in your DIY kit at the Amazon low: $77 (Reg. $120)

$77 Learn More
Save now

Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale discounts Shapes HomeKit sets and expansions from $63

From $63 Learn More
21% off

This modern 5-in-1 pocket knife just fell to $10 Prime shipped (21% off)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $250

Logitech’s flagship G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard is now down to $201 (Save 20%)

$201 Learn More