Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, much more

Amazon is offering the Windward Board Game for $38.49 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique strategy game lets you “harness the wind” and “master the skies” as you compete with up to five players. Designed for ages 14 and older, this game is perfect for family game night where your aiming to become the “most notorious captain on the planet.” Whether you’re into board games or are just looking to jumpstart your collection, this is a great game to buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for many other board game deals.

You are the captain of a ship in the intriguing world of the gaseous planet Celus, where you must manage your crew and hunt Cresters to bring gas back to the city

Choose your crew, and your moves, wisely!

To become the most notorious captain on the planet, you and your crew must successfully traverse the atmospheric pressure differences and vigorous winds, make good use of stops at the floating trade post, and face battles with other ships and captains

Master the skies by harnessing the power of ever-changing winds and get ahead of opponents by using the wind in creative and clever ways

