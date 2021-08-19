Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Home Security System Core Kit for $89.98 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date, today’s offer marks a rare price cut with $10 in savings on one of the more recent additions to the Wyze stable, as well as a new all-time low. Centered around a hub to connect all of the accessories, this Wyze security system package arrives with four bundled sensors and add-ons for kickstarting your setup. On top of a pair of door and window sensors, there’s also a motion detector and keypad for arming and deactivating the alarm. You’re also getting six months of Wyze’s professional monitoring service included, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

If all of the gear included in the lead package isn’t going to be enough to cover your home, use some of the savings on the featured discount in order to grab some additional accessories. You can pick up add-on entry sensors and motion detectors at Amazon that’ll connect right to the hub in the package above and expand the coverage into additional rooms or locations.

Then go check out all of the discounts in our smart home guide this week, including this collection of TP-Link Kasa offerings. Ranging from the latest outdoor smart plug at a new low of $18 to RGB light bulbs, dimmer switches, and more, prices start at $12.

Wyze Home Security System Core Kit features:

Wyze Home Monitoring and Wyze Sense v2 Core Starter Kit adds professional home security* at a DIY price. Simple to set up, no long-term contracts, just straightforward peace of mind. The way it should be. Wyze is trusted by over 5 million customers and is famous for making great technology accessible to everyone. This might be our greatest accomplishment yet — Protecting the stuff you care about for only a few bucks a month. Have you looked at the other guys? No one else is even close.

