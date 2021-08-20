Amazfit Smart Zenbuds with sleep/health tracking, 56-hr. battery, more drop to $120

-
20% off $120

Amazon is now offering Amazfit Zenbuds Smart Sleep Earbuds for $119.99 shipped after you clip the $30 on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is 20% off the going rate, within $0.50 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, they also come in at $130 below the comparable Bose Sleepbuds II. Designed for relaxation and to help you sleep, these lightweight earbuds have built-in noise-blocking features as well as a host of soothing sounds (chirping birds to ocean waves) that will automatically pause once you drift off to sleep. Along with personal in-ear alarms, they will also track your sleeping habits via the companion app including “heart rate, sleep positions, and the quality of your sleep” as well as offer up audible set of notifications and up to eight nights worth of battery power with the included charging case. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. 

While you won’t get any of the sleep-specific smart features here or the built-in sleep/relaxation sounds, you can score some noise cancelling Anker earbuds for much less and achieve similar results. They aren’t specifically designed to fit in your ears for sleeping, but again, you’re savings quite at bit here at $80 shipped and scoring a highly-rated pair of earbuds that last for 35-hours with the charging case and carry a series of built-in mics for taking calls, among other things. You could also just grab the $45 set of Anker Soundcore Life P2 with “CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction” with a freebie sleep noise app and call it a day. 

We also saw the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop even lower this morning alongside a solid price drop on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro, and an ongoing deal on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2. However, we are also still tracking a notable discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro over at Amazon that’s drops them down to $180 from the usual $249. You can get all of the details on those right here and even more headphone deals in our dedicated hub

More on the Amazfit Zenbuds:

  • LIGHT AND COMFORTABLE: Amazfit Zenbuds are super lightweight at only 1.78g per earbud, the skin-soft ear tips are so comfy that you’d fall asleep barely feeling that they exist.
  • NOISE-BLOCKING DESIGN AND SOOTHING SOUNDS: The earbuds fit perfectly across your ear ridge, effectively masking the outside noises as well as soothing you with natural sounds engineered to relax your mind and trigger the sleep cycle. They automatically pause playing once they detect that you’ve fallen asleep.

