Upgrade your iPad experience with the prev-gen. Apple Pencil at a new Amazon low of $70

Amazon is now offering the original Apple Pencil for $70 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal rate of $95 right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this is compatible with Apple’s current iPad and iPad mini, as well as previous-generations of the iPad Pro, allowing you to take notes, write, doodle, or sketch with ease. It recharges via Lightning and is a must-have accessory for any iPad, especially at such a great deal. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing the latest-generation Apple Pencil on sale for $99 shipped at both Amazon and Walmart. This is down from its $129 going rate and marks a return to the 2021 low. This updated version of the Apple Pencil is compatible with Apple’s latest iPad Pros and iPad Air, along with some previous-generation models. It delivers a new magnetic charging and pairing mechanism that ensures the battery is always topped off and ready to be used whenever you need it.

After picking up an Apple Pencil, you’ll want to swing by our dedicated Apple guide for more great deals. That’s where you’ll find Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for $45, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $199 off, and much more.

More on the Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more. With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

