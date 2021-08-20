Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30% off with deals from $13

70% off from $13

Bonobos Clearance Event is live with up to 70% off hundreds of styles with an extra 30% off when you apply promo code SWANSONG at checkout. Polish your wardrobe with deals on tops, polos, button-down shirts, pants, and more. Customer receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Quilted Bomber Jacket that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $198. This jacket is available in two color options and the quilted design is timeless. It’s highly-packable and can be easily layered as well. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and is rated 4.5/5 stars from Bonobos customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Bonobos include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Exclusive Sale that’s offering up to 75% off closeout styles from $4.

