Rid your space of mold and mildew, Insignia’s highly-rated 50-Pint Dehumidifier now $50 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $169.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $220, this is $50 off and the lowest total we can find on the highly-rated dehumidifier. An ideal option for keeping mold and mildew growth at bay in the basement and elsewhere in your home all year round, it will also help to keep the air from getting too sticky and moist in the summer months. This one sports an LED display, an adjustable humidistat, and a 1.6-gallon water tank to collect all of that unwanted moisture. This model can remove up to 50-pints of moisture per day using the built-in tank and there is also a drainage hose connection option for those looking to keep it going constantly. Rated 4+ stars from over 520 Best Buy customers. More details below.

But if it’s just something to take care of a small bedroom or home office, you can probably get away with this SEAVON Dehumidifier at $48 shipped on Amazon. It is rated for spaces up to 285-square feet, but is also small enough to lug around wherever you might need it. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers, it’s not quite as suitable for ensuring the basement is in good shape all year round, but it will work great in tighter spaces and the like.

While we are talking air quality, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Levoit Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier, alongside its $20 launch discount. Then check out the deal we just spotted on RENPHO’s 1,068-square foot Smart Air Purifier at $42 shipped, down significantly from its regular $140 price tag, as well as everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

