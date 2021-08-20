Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to cap off the work week with all of Friday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside all of our ongoing Apple hardware offers, including the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $199 off, we have now collected all of this morning’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights include titles like Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, iColorama, and more. Head below the fold for all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find My Device-Find Bluetooth: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car with AR Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ProCam 8: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and PlaySt...
Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonau...
Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence, SUBURBIA, ...
HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Gr...
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join th...
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available...
Pokémon Presents: all-new details on Legends Arceus, D...
Show More Comments

Related

New Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and PlayStation this holiday with 500 pieces of new content

Learn More
Reg. $249

Apple’s H1 chip highlights Powerbeats Pro on sale for $180 (Reg. $249)

$180 Learn More
New low

Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for prev-gen. iPad Pro 12.9 hits Amazon low of $45 (Reg. up to $130)

$45 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

From $5 Learn More
70% off

Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30% off with deals from $13

from $13 Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

From $5 Learn More
Save now

UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA enclosures are on sale from $11

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $20

Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

$8 Learn More