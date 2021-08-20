Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, more

It’s time to cap off the work week with all of Friday’s best game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside all of our ongoing Apple hardware offers, including the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $199 off, we have now collected all of this morning’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Highlights include titles like Moonlighter, V for Wikipedia, ColorCamera, iColorama, and more. Head below the fold for all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find My Device-Find Bluetooth: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Car with AR Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ProCam 8: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches.

