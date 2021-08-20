Kate Spade offers new markdowns during its End of Season Sale: Handbags, more

-
FashionKate Spade
60% off from $30

Kate Spade offers new markdowns up to 60% off handbags, wallets, shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your everyday style with the Essential Medium North Backpack that’s currently marked down to $206. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $258. This style can hold all of your essentials comfortably and can be used as a handbag or backpack alike with convertible straps. I really love that this bag looks nice with business, casual, or workout wear alike. You can choose from four different color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

