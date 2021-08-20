LEGO’s new 1,200-piece Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets falls to low of $110, more from $17

Trusted retailer Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set for $110.49 shipped when code HPLEGO has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable discount with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 in order to mark a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,176 pieces, this kit assembles a sprawling recreation of the Chamber of Secrets from the second book/film and comes packed with details across its 3-story build. There’s also plenty of characters from Hogwarts ranging from Harry himself to Tom Riddle, Luna Lovegood, Dumbledore, and a brick-built Basilisk. Get a closer look in our launch coverage of the 20th anniversary sets and then head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, you’ll be able to save 15% off an entire collection of LEGO Harry Potter sets at Zavvi with the aforementioned code. You’ll find a series of builds that recreate several scenes from the films and are packed with different minifigures including its Hogwarts Moments book kits, Art mosaics, and more starting at $17.

But then go check out the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set, which received a first look earlier this week. August 1 saw the launch of a new batch of creations from all over the spectrum of Star Wars and Marvel to Creator and more. We’re already beginning to review several of the kits, which you can peruse right here.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets features:

This versatile set includes well-known rooms, enchanting features and familiar characters from the Harry Potter movies. The Great Hall contains 2 long tables, Dumbledore’s golden-owl lectern and authentic accessories, such as the sorting hat. Just like in the movies, the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor from where the Basilisk snake enters the room.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

