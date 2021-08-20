Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, GQ, Bon Appetit, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with more than 60 best-sellers at up to 95% off the going rate. GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, sporting titles, and much more are all on tap this weekend from under $5 a per year. Everything ships completely free with no sales tax or auto-renewals to worry about either. You can also send any of the titles in your cart to a separate address with an optional gift note. Head below for more details.

One standout, among the many, is Architectural Digest magazine. You can now lock-in 1-year for $4.80 with free delivery every month. Currently $30 a year at Amazon, today’s deal is clearly a solid price drop and the lowest total we can find. This deal can also be used to extend your existing subscription as well. Architectural Digest lands on your coffee table each month with gorgeous photography and stories on both interior and exterior architecture as well as being a great “resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.”

More on Architectural Digest:

Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find.

