Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, GQ, Bon Appetit, much more

-
Mediadiscountmags
95% off Under $5

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with more than 60 best-sellers at up to 95% off the going rate. GQ, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, sporting titles, and much more are all on tap this weekend from under $5 a per year. Everything ships completely free with no sales tax or auto-renewals to worry about either. You can also send any of the titles in your cart to a separate address with an optional gift note. Head below for more details. 

One standout, among the many, is Architectural Digest magazine. You can now lock-in 1-year for $4.80 with free delivery every month. Currently $30 a year at Amazon, today’s deal is clearly a solid price drop and the lowest total we can find. This deal can also be used to extend your existing subscription as well. Architectural Digest lands on your coffee table each month with gorgeous photography and stories on both interior and exterior architecture as well as being a great “resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts.”

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale right here for big-time price drops on all of the aforementioned titles and then some. You’ll also want to check out our rock-bottom offer on Reader’s Digest as part of the Deals of the Week sale as well. 

Then go hit up our media deal hub for the latest movie and TV show deals before you grab your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies and dive into our August 2021 Reading List

More on Architectural Digest:

Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 e...
Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite mov...
Reader’s Digest magazine up to 70% off: 1-yr. for...
Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or l...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
VUDU heads into the weekend with nearly 200 movies disc...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Reader’s Digest magazine up to 70% off: 1-yr. for under $6 (Reg. up to $20) + more

$6/yr. Learn More

Greenworks 12-inch string trimmer cuts without gas or oil at $117, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $220

Rid your space of mold and mildew, Insignia’s highly-rated 50-Pint Dehumidifier now $50 off

$170 Learn More

Sanuk x Airstream collection offers travel-friendly sandals and slip-on sneakers from $35

From $150

Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric standing desks and frames from $150

30% off Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and desulfator just hit $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
Expand your library

VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 each this weekend

$5 each Learn More
Save 25%

Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off tools and more from $8

From $8 Learn More