NEEWER’s highly-rated adjustable suspension boom arm falls to under $6 at Amazon

iTekLife (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the NEEWER Adjustable Microphone Suspension Boom Arm for $5.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 58NMA821 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its normal going rate of $14, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This microphone stand screws onto your desk and includes both a mic clip and 3/8 to 5/8 adapter for using other types of holders and mounts. The adjustable position allows you to ensure that the microphone is placed as close as possible to your face. Plus, it’s compact and easily allows you to move it from desk to desk should that be something you need to do. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 20,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

Honestly, this is about as budget-focused as it gets for an adjustable boom arm for your microphone. A quick look at Amazon’s best-seller list quickly shows you that there’s not much in the sub-$15 price range, and even fewer below $10.

If you need a microphone, be sure to consider EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone. Right now it’s down to $176, which marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. Having recently been launched, you’ll find that it offers quite a few high-end features, including four different pickup patterns for you to choose from, including cardioid, omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional.

More on the NEEWER Adjustable Microphone Boom Arm:

The adjustable Black Scissor Arm Stand is made of high quality steel frame, plastic Mic Clip (INCLUDED), sturdy and durable.

Can be mounted on the announcers’ table with the Table Mounting Clamp(INCLUDED).

Folding type, convenient to carry. The adjustable arms allow you to carry it with you easily and adjust the suitable angle and height to show your perfect voice.

Compact microphone stand designed for heavy-duty carry. Completely flexible, firmly attach the microphone anywhere. Please Note: Kindly refer to the Instructional Video before use which is very essential

