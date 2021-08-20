Nordstrom Rack’s Sorel Flash Sale cuts up to 60% off boots, sandals, more from $40

Nordstrom Rack’s Sorel Flash Sale offers up to 60% off boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Joan of Arctic Next Fur Boots that are currently marked down to $120 and originally sold for $250. These boots are perfect for winter and are waterproof. This style is highly-fashionable and available in five color options. It features specific areas of the foot that receive more foot-to-ground contact to help give you traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nautica Flash Sale that’s currently offering 50% off fall-favorites.

