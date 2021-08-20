Smart light savings: 50W floodlights up to 40% off, Kasa RGB bulb 2-pack new low of $15

DragonSmart (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 50W RGBCW Smart Floodlights for $59.99 shipped when you apply code NTF70818 at checkout. Normally going for $100, you can save $40 with that code and mark the best price we’ve ever tracked. Boasting 100W of luminescent power, these smart floodlights are equipped for the full RGB color spectrum as well as warm and cool white light between 2700K and 6500K. You can control each one from your smartphone, and build groups of up to 128 devices on the built-in Mesh network. IP66 waterproofing and music synchronization round out the notable features here. Rated 4.8/5 stars. See more below.

Looking for a more compact solution? Kasa offers a popular pair of RGB smart bulbs for only $15.30 Prime shipped. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon, and you can take 15% off the usual fare and mark a new all-time low. Kasa’s smart bulbs feature support for both Alexa and Google Assistant alongside smartphone control. You can set timers, schedules, and of course, enjoy a full 16.8-million color gamut here as well. Over 2,000 Amazon customers have left them with an average of 4.5/5 stars.

For an even more budget-friendly approach, check out these Sengled RGB smart bulbs starting at just $7.50 each. They aren’t Assistant compatible like Kasa’s offerings, but you can still enjoy a wide spectrum of dimmable color lighting with Alexa support for a fraction of our leading deals. Then, head over to our smart home guide for even more ways Alexa can help you out around the house.

Novostella RGBWC Floodlights feature:

  • Patented sleek design with an antenna for wireless network enhancement, stable connection, working distance is up to 80-85ft, which is 2.5 times longer than that without an antenna.
  • There are 16 million dimmable colors and 8 lighting scenes to choose from. Tunable white from 2700K to 6500K. Stage floodlight can change colors according to rhythm of music melody, there are 2 modes of this function – playing the music in the APP which is APP identify system music files or APP listen the music from surrounding.
  • There is timing function in the strobe light, you could set the device to turn on or off at a specific time automatically. You can control not only one led landscape light individually, but also can control multiple landscape lights at the same time.

