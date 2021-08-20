PlayStation Plus subs up to 50% off: $30 for new members or under $40 for existing (Reg. $60)

Sony is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $29.99 via PSN. This deal is for new subscribers only. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on Amazon, this is up to 50% off and the lowest total we can find, for new subscribers or otherwise. The best price available for folks already subscribed comes via CDKeys at $39.89 with free digital delivery. Both of today’s options are well under the regular price tag and make for wonderful opportunities to jump in or extend your existing subscription at major discounts. Head below for more details.

Sony’s popular monthly subscription service includes free games every month, access to online multiplayer, loads of deep deals on digital titles (like today’s headline game deal), and much more. Speaking of the monthly free games, August’s collection includes Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2, among others, and you can get all of the details on that right here.

In other PlayStation news, here’s how to access the PlayStation 5’s secret web browsing functions, the potentially upcoming new model, and details on the now available third-party SSD support for PS5. Here are all of today’s best PlayStation game deals and everything you need to know about the just-announced Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Xbox and PlayStation with 500 pieces of new content.

More on PlayStation Plus:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!