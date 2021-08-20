Sperry Semi-Annual Event offers up to 60% off + extra 30% off: Boat shoes, sneakers, more

60% off + 30% off

Sperry continues its Semi-Annual Event that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles and an extra 30% off with promo code SUMMER30 at checkout. Update your shoes for back to school with deals on sneakers, boots, sandals, dress shoes, and more. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men are the Gold Cup Authentic Original Seaside Boat Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $73 and originally sold for $160. This style is a timeless piece that will never go out of style and it pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, chino pants and more. It’s a perfect style to transition into fall and features a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. Plus, the outsole is rigid to help give to traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:’

