The industrial, yet modern Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame awaits at $195.50 (Reg. $230)

$195.50

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame for $195.34 shipped. While this offering has been selling for around $217 over the last couple weeks, prior to that it was priced at $250. Using a balanced number of $230 for comparison, today’s deal shaves 15% off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since March. This bed frame boasts an industrial design that can blend well with a variety of settings. Both its headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts that will take the look of your room to the next level. This sturdy metal-framed solution doesn’t require a box spring, helping usher in a simpler assembly process. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover this king mattress pad at under $37. It boasts a microfiber top that’s said to increase circulation and breathability. A stretchable design allows it to fit mattresses ranging from 8 to 21 inches thick. With more than 3,500 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Believe it or not, we’ve got several other home-friendly deals you may want to check out. For instance, we just saw a 12-pack of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths fall to about $1 each. Your can also snag this 5-port 4K/60Hz HDMI switch for $20, a mid-century modern sofa at $231.50 shipped, and even two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for $5 apiece.

Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame features:

  • Industrial modern design. Headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts
  • Sturdy metal frame Construction with metal side rails for guaranteed stability and durability
  • Center metal rail and legs for added support. Includes metal slats to provide support and comfort

