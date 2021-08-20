The industrial, yet modern Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame awaits at $195.50 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame for $195.34 shipped. While this offering has been selling for around $217 over the last couple weeks, prior to that it was priced at $250. Using a balanced number of $230 for comparison, today’s deal shaves 15% off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since March. This bed frame boasts an industrial design that can blend well with a variety of settings. Both its headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts that will take the look of your room to the next level. This sturdy metal-framed solution doesn’t require a box spring, helping usher in a simpler assembly process. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover this king mattress pad at under $37. It boasts a microfiber top that’s said to increase circulation and breathability. A stretchable design allows it to fit mattresses ranging from 8 to 21 inches thick. With more than 3,500 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Believe it or not, we’ve got several other home-friendly deals you may want to check out. For instance, we just saw a 12-pack of Amazon’s Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths fall to about $1 each. Your can also snag this 5-port 4K/60Hz HDMI switch for $20, a mid-century modern sofa at $231.50 shipped, and even two of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves for $5 apiece.

Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame features:

Industrial modern design. Headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts

Sturdy metal frame Construction with metal side rails for guaranteed stability and durability

Center metal rail and legs for added support. Includes metal slats to provide support and comfort

