TINECO’s cordless floor cleaners are on sale today at 2021 lows from $225

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its cordless vacuums priced from $225 shipped. Our favorite is the Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner for $299.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $400, the all-time low is $280 from November of last year, and today’s discount marks the best that we’ve tracked in 2021. This vacuum features iLoop smart sensor technology so it can determine whether the mess you’re vacuuming is wet or dry. By knowing this, it’ll intelligently adjust suction power and water flow to properly clean it. This is because it both vacuums and washes your hardwood floors at the same time, and it’ll run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Find out what else is on sale right here. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $130 when you clip the on-page coupon and will get the job done without you having to lift a finger. Keep in mind it won’t mop your floor at the same time as it vacuums like today’s lead deal, so your experience will be slightly different from the TINECO option above.

Don’t forget about iRobot’s latest sale that’s taking up to $500 off flagship Roomba vacuums, bundles, and more from $230. There’s quite a few discounts available here, so be sure to give Blair’s coverage a look to learn more.

More on the TINECO Hardwood Floor Cleaner:

Self-propelled and Time-saving. FLOOR ONE S3 vacuums AND washes your sealed hard floors in one smart step for an optimal clean in less time.It moves quite quickly!

Cordless, lightweight and easy to use, FLOOR ONE S3 extends runtime up to 35 min with intelligently optimized suction and battery power.

5-in-1 self-cleaning system keeps your hands clean, system fresh and your home odor-free.

