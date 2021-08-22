Here’s another chance to score Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199 shipped. Typically fetching $349, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and another chance to save $150 on the popular accessory. Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to elevate the iPad Pro typing experience, but are looking for a more affordable package, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio is currently marked down to $121. This matches the lead deal with a folding desk that protects your device alongside adding physical keys into the mix, just without the integrated trackpad.

Then go score the best price of the year on the Apple Pencil 2 in order to complete the iPad Pro package. This ongoing price cut is delivering $30 in savings on the must-have accessory, which will pair nicely with either of the keyboards noted above. Especially considering it’s still down to $99 alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

