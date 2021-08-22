Google Assistant and ECG monitoring highight Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $220 (Save $80)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $219.99 shipped. Usually fetching $300, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date with $80 in savings attached. Bringing an always-on AMOLED display to your wrist complete with all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, Fitbit Sense also delivers some more unique stats. With ECG tracking as well as the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature, you’re also looking at up to 6-day battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 17,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

For comparison, you’d pay $9 more for Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $229 which skips some of the more unique monitoring capabilities as well as ECG. So the Fitbit Sense is certainly going to deliver some of the best value from a wearable thanks to today’s discount. But for something more affordable, going with the Fitbit Charge 4 at $130 lets you monitor fitness goals much the same, just without the smartwatch design found above.

Then don’t forget that last week we saw a notable price cut go live on the Wyze Smart Scale at $28, which can monitor 12 different stats surrounding your health ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and more. That’s alongside its affordable Wyze Band fitness tracker at $25.50, as well.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!