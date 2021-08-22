Google Assistant and ECG monitoring highight Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $220 (Save $80)

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $300 $220

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $219.99 shipped. Usually fetching $300, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date with $80 in savings attached. Bringing an always-on AMOLED display to your wrist complete with all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, Fitbit Sense also delivers some more unique stats. With ECG tracking as well as the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature, you’re also looking at up to 6-day battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 17,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

For comparison, you’d pay $9 more for Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $229 which skips some of the more unique monitoring capabilities as well as ECG. So the Fitbit Sense is certainly going to deliver some of the best value from a wearable thanks to today’s discount. But for something more affordable, going with the Fitbit Charge 4 at $130 lets you monitor fitness goals much the same, just without the smartwatch design found above.

Then don’t forget that last week we saw a notable price cut go live on the Wyze Smart Scale at $28, which can monitor 12 different stats surrounding your health ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and more. That’s alongside its affordable Wyze Band fitness tracker at $25.50, as well.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air q...
Bring home Shark’s self-cleaning cordless stick v...
Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor with HDMI ...
Here’s another chance to score Apple’s Magi...
Back to school Kindle eBook sale for the whole family s...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows fro...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% ...
This Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set is you...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air quality monitoring at $90

$90 Learn More
Save $100

Bring home Shark’s self-cleaning cordless stick vac at low of $230 ($100 off, today only)

$230 Learn More
New lows

Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor with HDMI 2.1 sees first discount at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Save $150

Here’s another chance to score Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199

$199 Learn More
Save 82%

Back to school Kindle eBook sale for the whole family starting at just $2 (82% off)

From $2 Learn More
Save 38%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows from $90 at up to 38% off

From $90 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

Learn More
Reg. $18+

This Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set is yours for $15 (Reg. $18+)

$15 Learn More