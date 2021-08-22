Back to school Kindle eBook sale for the whole family starting at just $2 (82% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Kindle eBooks starting at just $1.99. Our favorite from this week’s batch is none other than Morgan Rogers’ delightful debut Honey Girl for $2.99. Physical copies of this book start at $17, so you can save an impressive 82% today, for the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This heartfelt novel follows the impossible romance between picture-perfect astronomy PhD Grace Porter and “lonely creature” podcast host Yuki Yamamoto, following their first encounter, date, and subsequent wedding during a girl’s trip to Vegas. Full of humor, heart, and hard lessons on growing up with the world’s weight on your shoulders, Honey Girl was a sincere joy to read and an easy recommendation to romance fans anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 900 customers. Hit the jump to check out all the rest of today’s Kindle eBook deals.

Today’s Kindle eBook deals:

Whether you’re an avid reader, movie fan, or just looking to unwind a bit after a long day, our media guide is filled to the brim with savings like these and more. Right now, for example, Apple is offering some iconic classic movie bundles starting from just $5, including everything from Back to the Future to How to Train Your Dragon. There’s a solid array of films on sale right now, so take a look and see what marathon-worthy favorites might be in store.

More on Honey Girl:

With her newly completed PhD in astronomy in hand, twenty-eight-year-old Grace Porter goes on a girls’ trip to Vegas to celebrate. She’s a straight A, work-through-the-summer certified high achiever. She is not the kind of person who goes to Vegas and gets drunkenly married to a woman whose name she doesn’t know…until she does exactly that.

