Bring home Shark’s self-cleaning cordless stick vac at low of $230 ($100 off, today only)

-
AmazonHome GoodsShark
Save $100 $230
shark-vacuum-sale-discount

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Shark’s Anti-Allergen Power Cordless Stick Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s massive $100 drop marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked once before. Featuring Shark’s unique PowerFin design, this cordless stick vacuum is meant to dig deeper into thick carpets and handle pet hair better than the average bristle brush. You’ll get about 50 minutes of use out of each charge, which is more than enough to cover your home from top to bottom thanks to the lightweight design and accompanying crevice tools. Over 2,500 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? This highly-rated Bissel stick vac boasts a 3-in-1 bagless design for $30. While it won’t be quite as effective on thick carpets as Shark’s powerhouse vacuum, it’s still sure to get the job done for smaller homes and apartments with a lightweight design that takes on everything from the stairs to couch cushions, hardwood, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 55,000 customers.

Once you’ve got your carpets covered, check out this deal we found on Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber mop down to $28 shipped. Aside from the usual convenience of a stick mop, this one employs unique mop pads that are machine washable, so you can reduce waste and save on replacement pads down the line too.

Shark IZ363HT Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no more hair wrap.
  • Hypervelocity-accelerated suction power provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum.
  • 50 minutes of runtime (Measured at the hand vac in ion power mode, without accessories).
  • Engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap (vs. Shark bristle nozzles).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Shark

About the Author

These #1 best-selling shower upgrades are the perfect p...
Google Assistant and ECG monitoring highight Fitbit Sen...
Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air q...
Back to school Kindle eBook sale for the whole family s...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows fro...
This Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set is you...
Amazon will ship this 9-foot solar patio umbrella to yo...
This sturdy aluminum laptop stand has returned to an Am...
Show More Comments

Related

39% off

These #1 best-selling shower upgrades are the perfect post-work pick-me-up from $10 (39% off)

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $300

Google Assistant and ECG monitoring highight Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $220 (Save $80)

$220 Learn More
2021 low

Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air quality monitoring at $90

$90 Learn More
New lows

Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor with HDMI 2.1 sees first discount at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Save $150

Here’s another chance to score Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199

$199 Learn More
Save 82%

Back to school Kindle eBook sale for the whole family starting at just $2 (82% off)

From $2 Learn More
Save 38%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows from $90 at up to 38% off

From $90 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

Learn More