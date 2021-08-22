Bring home Shark’s self-cleaning cordless stick vac at low of $230 ($100 off, today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Shark’s Anti-Allergen Power Cordless Stick Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $330, today’s massive $100 drop marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked once before. Featuring Shark’s unique PowerFin design, this cordless stick vacuum is meant to dig deeper into thick carpets and handle pet hair better than the average bristle brush. You’ll get about 50 minutes of use out of each charge, which is more than enough to cover your home from top to bottom thanks to the lightweight design and accompanying crevice tools. Over 2,500 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? This highly-rated Bissel stick vac boasts a 3-in-1 bagless design for $30. While it won’t be quite as effective on thick carpets as Shark’s powerhouse vacuum, it’s still sure to get the job done for smaller homes and apartments with a lightweight design that takes on everything from the stairs to couch cushions, hardwood, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 55,000 customers.

Once you’ve got your carpets covered, check out this deal we found on Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber mop down to $28 shipped. Aside from the usual convenience of a stick mop, this one employs unique mop pads that are machine washable, so you can reduce waste and save on replacement pads down the line too.

Shark IZ363HT Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no more hair wrap.

Hypervelocity-accelerated suction power provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum.

50 minutes of runtime (Measured at the hand vac in ion power mode, without accessories).

Engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap (vs. Shark bristle nozzles).

