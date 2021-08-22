These #1 best-selling shower upgrades are the perfect post-work pick-me-up from $10 (39% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Spark Pod (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its High-Pressure Rain Shower Head for $18.32 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 fare, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 39% off. Crafted from sturdy ABS plastic with a sleek chrome finish, this rain shower head touts 90 high-power jets and a “touch to clean” design. Each nozzle is encased in easy-to-clean rubber, so should lime or calcium ever start to build up, a simple wipe down is enough to keep your shower sparkling. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 21,000 customers. Hit the jump to explore even more best-selling shower savings.

More Spark Pod shower deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for more ways to enjoy that fresh clean feeling this summer. Just this morning, we’ve already tracked a $100 discount on this Shark portable stick vacuum at an all-time low. It’s designed to really dig deep into your carpets and handles pet hair like a breeze thanks to the self-cleaning silicone interior.

More on Spark Pod’s high-pressure shower head:

High pressure rainfall shower head: Our luxury bathroom rainhead is the perfect replacement that will jet out high-pressure rain of hot water so your whole body is doused with the downpour. You won’t go back to a normal shower again

Easy tool-free installation: Our universal shower head quickly connects to any standard shower arm within 5 mins. Extra Bonus: Free Teflon Tape and Additional Water Filter to help with fitting the moment it arrives

Easy to clean nozzles: Our rustproof ABS plastic luxury Chrome Showerhead comes with 90 Powered Easy to Clean Rubber Jets remove hard water deposits such as limescale to ensure you always feel the full force of this luxurious rain shower head. A low maintenance shower head for years to come

