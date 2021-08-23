Columbia’s End of Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $15

Columbia takes up to 50% off new markdowns during its End of Summer Event. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on shorts, shoes, t-shirts, outerwear, and much more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Escape Ascent Trail Shoes that are currently marked down to $70, which is 50% off the original rate. This style was designed to help propel you up the trail and features a waterproof design. They’re also made of a mesh material that’s highly-breathable and they’re very supportive as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Zero Rules Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Escape Ascent Trail Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Basic Logo II Hoodie $25 (Orig. $60)
- Stealth Camp Active Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- SH/FT Aurora OutDry Shoe $78 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Hood River Slides $15 (Orig. $30)
- Punchbowl Jacket $45 (Orig. $90)
- Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts $30 (Orig. $65)
- Windgates Hooded Jacket $70 (Orig. $140)
- Escape Ascent Trail Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!