Cooler Master’s SK622 Bluetooth mechanical keyboard returns to all-time low of $70

Amazon is offering Cooler Master’s SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. This has been going for about $95 as of late, with today’s solid 26% savings matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Sporting a compact 60% layout, this wireless keyboard leaves you plenty of precious desk space for your mouse and other peripherals. You’ll also find RGB backlighting here alongside on-the-fly controls, so you can change up your macro keys and lighting design whenever the need should arise. It connects via USB-C or Bluetooth, with wireless support for Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows. Ratings are a bit slim on Amazon, but you can check out our hands-on review to get a closer look.

Looking to upgrade your battlestation on a budget? Then Redragon’s K530 wireless keyboard might be a better fit for $48. While still a bit more pricey than a basic wired model, this 60% keyboard delivers hot-swappable tactile switches, customizable backlighting, and arguably stronger connection than our lead deal with Bluetooth 5.0. At least, 2,600 other gamers seem to think it was worth the investment, leaving it with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

And for all your other gaming needs, be sure not to miss out on Razer’s massive back to school sale for everything from gaming chairs to streaming gear starting at $40. That way, you can build up not only your skills in-game, but work your way towards some exciting eSports action or Twitch streaming as well.

More on the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless Keyboard:

  • Low Profile Switches: A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision.
  • Portable 60% Layout: Compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.
  • Hybrid Wireless: Choose between wired Type-C connectivity or Bluetooth 4.0 wireless for up to 3 devices.

