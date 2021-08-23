Disney Royal Savings event from under $6: Collectibles, apparel, more up to 40% off

We are now tracking a new Royal Savings Event with deep deals on Disney collectibles, apparel for the kids, backpacks, toy sets, and more. The official Disney shop is now offering up to 40% off Disney Princess gear, and much more with deals starting from under $6 for the whole family. Live for today and tomorrow only, you can browse through everything on sale right here or head below for more details.

Disney collectibles, apparel, more up to 40% off

Jam packed with Disney collectibles, clothing and gear for the kids, toys, water bottles, and much more, the Royal Savings event is great for back to school and birthday gifts. Everything ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC as well.

While you’ll find all of the sale items right there, one standout is the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Snowglobe at $48.99. That’s more than 30% off the regular $70 price tag and a wonderful addition to just about any Disney collection, setup, or centerpiece. Alongside a relief design round the base, this is snow globe-style decor piece with a carved rose inside from Beauty and the Beast. “Shake it to see red petals and gold glitter float around the red rose within.” Rated 4+ stars.

But you can browse through all of the Disney collectibles and clothing right here with deals starting from under $6.

More on the Beauty and the Beast Rose Snowglobe:

Enchant your décor with this bell jar snowglobe inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Shake it to see red petals and gold glitter float around the red rose within. Snowglobe with carved rose inside…Shake to see glitter and petals float around…Inspired by Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast (1991).

