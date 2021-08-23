Nike, adidas, ASICS, more up to extra 25% off during Eastbay Flash Sale

The Eastbay Flash Sale is live and offering 20% off orders of $75 with code AUG20 at checkout or 25% off totals exceeding $150 when you use code AUG25. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, Saucony, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are perfect for running or training alike and they’re lightweight for added comfort. This style is available in ten color options and it features a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Plus, both men and women can wear these alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

