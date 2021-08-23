Goli’s apple cider vinegar and Ashwaghanda gummies now 30% off, deals from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Goli Amazon storefront is offering up to 30% off apple cider vinegar and Ashwaghanda supplements. You can score a 3-pack (180-count total) of Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins for $30.82 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly between $43 and $48 on Amazon, today’s offer is at least 30% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a great time to stock up. You’re looking apple cider gummies that are vegan and non-GMO as well as being gluten- and gelatine-free. Made in the US, they also contain Vitamin B12 and B9 “that will help improve energy, support healthy skin and so much more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 288,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you have ever given these apple cider gummies a try before, you can opt for the smaller 60-count package at under $19 Prime shipped. While that’s as good a value overall on a per gummy basis, it might be a smarter choice in case you don’t like them.

But be sure to check out the rest of the Goli Gold Box sale for a solid price drop on its Ashwaghanda supplements from $13.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins:

Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-free & Gelatine-free: Each bottle of Goli contains 60 delicious vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free & gelatine free Apple Cider gummies. Our formula will make Apple Cider Vinegar gummies accessible to anyone and everyone.

Goli is an excellent and easy way to incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar into your daily routine.

Made in USA: with select ingredients thoughtfully curated from around the world. All Goli products are made in allergen-free state of the art facilities in the United States to ensure that the quality of our product is the highest it can be.

