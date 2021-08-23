Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 21, Neo Monsters, 911 Operator, more

We are now ready to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro dropped $125 just after its official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases went 60% off this morning. But for now it’s all about Monday’s most notable discounts on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like R.B.I. Baseball 21, Neo Monsters, 911 Operator, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Document Scanner – mobile scan: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Morning Alarm for Spotify: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $38, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 21:

PLAY YOUR WAY. Create a legacy and make a statement. The world of MLB awaits in R.B.I. Baseball 21. R.B.I. is the fast-paced, easy-to-learn baseball franchise perfect for anyone who wants to pick up and play, and R.B.I. Baseball 21 brings new features including create-a-player, play-by-play commentary, immersive time-of-day, and incredible visual improvements. Step up to the plate, crush home runs, and take your club to a World Series title in R.B.I. Baseball 21.

