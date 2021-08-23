Protect your home with a Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito Trap, now $28 at Amazon (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Antiope Corp (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito Trap for $27.85 shipped. Regularly closer to $40, this is more than 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon 2021 low. With no zapper-needed, this handy little device rids your space of annoying fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitoes using a UV light array in combination with a fan and some sticky glue boards. While the summer might be coming to a close for some folks, these pests will try to make their way inside over the next month or two and you’ll be ready to go for next season anyway. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something to protect you outside without having to put anything on your skin, take a look at the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller. It sells for $20 Prime shipped and carries similarly solid ratings from over 36,000 Amazon customers. This one is really just for outside, but it is worth consideration for those evenings on the patio and the like.

Head over to our DIY and tool guide for even more discounts on gear and upgrades for your home. You’ll find price drops on Matebo HPT’s fixed-base 2.25HP router, this Dremel Rotary Tool set, these EVEREADY Energi LED Flashlights, and even a new low on the Cricut Maker. Then go take a look at the new Walabot 2 in-wall imager that recently launched, you can get all of the details in our coverage right here.

More on the Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito Trap:

Triple trapping power, first the UV light attracts the bug then the fan sucks it in and the sticky glue boards trap it. No Zapper

Subtle and stylish fruit fly, gnat and mosquito killer, no more ugly traps, easily place in your home, kitchen or office as a decorative, stylish piece.

Trap indoors, close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin, turn off lights for best results.

Reduces bugs, but isn’t a complete insect killer solution, not a substitute for pest control services. Not for house flies.

