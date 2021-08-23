LEGO’s all-new Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser sees first discount to $140, more from $15

Zavvi is now offering the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for $139.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount on one of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, you’re looking at $20 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build and you can head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Speaking of all-new kits that are seeing some of the first discounts, LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Technic Mercedes-Benz Truck is also on sale right now. Down to $270, you’re looking at one of the largest kits of the year complete with motorized functionality and differential locking for traversing various terrain. And as for other reviews of the latest sets, you’ll wanted to keep it locked right here for all of our ongoing coverage.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser features:

Open up a galaxy of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 adventures for fans with this LEGO brick-built model of the Imperial Light Cruiser (75315). It features a bridge that doubles as a handle for flying, 2 rotating turrets with spring-loaded shooters, plus 2 mini TIE Fighters and a launcher. A hatch gives easy access to the cabin which has a hologram table and storage for the electro binoculars and other accessory elements.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!